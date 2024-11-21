Real Madrid Battles Injury Crisis Amid Crucial Season Matches

Real Madrid's season has been marred by a series of injuries, leaving the team short on experienced players for upcoming matches against Leganes and Liverpool. Despite their recent 4-0 triumph over Osasuna, the squad remains depleted.

Key players such as Eder Militao, Lucas Vazquez, and Rodrygo have joined an extensive injury list, forcing coach Carlo Ancelotti to rely on younger players from the club's academy. The loss of Militao is particularly concerning, being the second ACL injury among the squad this season.

While young academy talent, Raul Asencio may need to step up, there is optimism that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois might return soon. Meanwhile, the team sits second in LaLiga standings, trailing six points behind Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)