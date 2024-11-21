Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Germany's Deniz Undav

Deniz Undav, a forward for Germany, has suffered a muscle injury that might keep him off the field for the rest of the year. Stuttgart announced that Undav, who hasn't played since early November, is expected to miss upcoming matches due to the injury sustained during training.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Deniz Undav, a key forward for Germany's soccer team, is facing an indefinite layoff following a muscle injury. Stuttgart confirmed the news on Thursday after Undav was hurt during training.

The 28-year-old striker was last seen in action on November 6 against Atalanta before exiting with a hamstring issue. This injury precluded his participation in Germany's international fixtures.

Stuttgart's coach, Sebastian Hoeneß, voiced his concern, noting that Undav's chances of returning to the pitch this year are uncertain. Despite scoring five goals in nine Bundesliga appearances, Undav is poised to miss crucial winter season matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

