Aaron Judge's Unstoppable MVP Reign

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees has clinched the American League's Most Valuable Player award for the second time, receiving a unanimous vote from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Judge topped Major League Baseball in several statistical categories, outperforming competitors like Juan Soto and Bobby Witt Jr. His outstanding 2024 season followed an equally impressive 2022, positioning him as a key figure in modern baseball.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed admiration for Judge, highlighting both his leadership qualities and his exceptional performance on the field, as Judge continues to build his legacy among the game's greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)