India Faces Australia in Intense Test Opener
India embarks on its five-test series against Australia at Perth Stadium. In this opener, India is led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma. Australia's Steve Smith returns to the number-four slot. Newcomers debut for both sides under challenging conditions.
The cricket frenzy ignited in Perth as India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in their much-awaited five-test series opener.
Stepping up without regular captain Rohit Sharma, who is absent due to family reasons, and Shubman Gill due to injury, India's pace attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy debut in this challenging matchup.
Australia, too, sees young blood with Nathan McSweeney joining the ranks alongside seasoned players in a team reshuffled for strength and resilience. With Steve Smith at his preferred position, both teams are set for a tough battle at the renowned venue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Australia
- cricket
- test series
- Bumrah
- Rohit Sharma
- toss
- Perth
- test debut
ALSO READ
Suryakumar Yadav: Following Rohit Sharma's Leadership 'Route'
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Gautam Gambhir Announces Leadership Plans for India Vs Australia Test Series
Bumrah Set to Take Charge Amidst Challenges
Bumrah Set to Lead as India Faces Selection Dilemmas Ahead of Perth Test