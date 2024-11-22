Left Menu

India Faces Australia in Intense Test Opener

India embarks on its five-test series against Australia at Perth Stadium. In this opener, India is led by Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma. Australia's Steve Smith returns to the number-four slot. Newcomers debut for both sides under challenging conditions.

Updated: 22-11-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 07:44 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cricket frenzy ignited in Perth as India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in their much-awaited five-test series opener.

Stepping up without regular captain Rohit Sharma, who is absent due to family reasons, and Shubman Gill due to injury, India's pace attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy debut in this challenging matchup.

Australia, too, sees young blood with Nathan McSweeney joining the ranks alongside seasoned players in a team reshuffled for strength and resilience. With Steve Smith at his preferred position, both teams are set for a tough battle at the renowned venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

