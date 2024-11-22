India Faces Australia in Intense Test Opener

The cricket frenzy ignited in Perth as India won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in their much-awaited five-test series opener.

Stepping up without regular captain Rohit Sharma, who is absent due to family reasons, and Shubman Gill due to injury, India's pace attack is spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy debut in this challenging matchup.

Australia, too, sees young blood with Nathan McSweeney joining the ranks alongside seasoned players in a team reshuffled for strength and resilience. With Steve Smith at his preferred position, both teams are set for a tough battle at the renowned venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)