India's Struggle on Opening Day in Australia Test

On the inaugural day of the opening Test against Australia, India faced significant challenges, reaching just 51 for 4 by lunchtime. The team decided to bat after winning the toss.

Inexperienced pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal struggled in their debut matches, each failing to contribute to the scoreboard. Virat Kohli, noted for his batting prowess, was dismissed early, securing only 5 runs.

Despite KL Rahul's earnest effort contributing 26 runs, the team still grappled to stabilize. Emerging players and debutants were put to test as seasoned bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc secured crucial wickets for Australia.

