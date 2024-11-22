Left Menu

India's Struggle on Opening Day in Australia Test

In the first morning of the opening Test against Australia, India chose to bat, reaching 51 for 4 by lunch. Key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Virat Kohli were swiftly dismissed. KL Rahul managed 26 runs before his exit, as debutants faced challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:59 IST
India's Struggle on Opening Day in Australia Test
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

On the inaugural day of the opening Test against Australia, India faced significant challenges, reaching just 51 for 4 by lunchtime. The team decided to bat after winning the toss.

Inexperienced pair Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal struggled in their debut matches, each failing to contribute to the scoreboard. Virat Kohli, noted for his batting prowess, was dismissed early, securing only 5 runs.

Despite KL Rahul's earnest effort contributing 26 runs, the team still grappled to stabilize. Emerging players and debutants were put to test as seasoned bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc secured crucial wickets for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024