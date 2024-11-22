Left Menu

Swastik Chikara Eyes IPL 2025 Bid: A Rising Star's Ambitions

Uncapped Indian cricket sensation Swastik Chikara hopes to attract bids from IPL teams, expressing his intent for Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals to vie for him in the Jeddah mega auction. He's eager to continue learning from cricket luminaries like Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Swastik Chikara (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the anticipation for the forthcoming IPL 2025, Swastik Chikara, an emerging force in Indian cricket, expressed his aspirations for the prestigious tournament. With his eye on the Lucknow Super Giants, he hopes to secure a spot during the upcoming mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Chikara's performance in this year's UPt20 has been noteworthy, amassing 499 runs across 12 matches with an impressive average of 49.90 and a strike rate exceeding 185. His previous season's record was equally stellar, scoring 494 runs with an average surpassing 70, which included three centuries and two fifties, positioning him at the top of the charts.

The young cricketer, previously aligned with Delhi Capitals, expressed his wish for the team to consider him once again in the auction. "I want all the teams to bid for me," Chikara conveyed to ANI, citing his enriching experience with players like Rishabh Pant and his learning journey during his tenure with the Capitals.

The Ghaziabad-native also reflected on his fruitful experience in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League's second edition, where he earned the title of most valuable player. He recounted meaningful interactions with cricket idols Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, particularly noting Kohli's curiosity about his Ghaziabad roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

