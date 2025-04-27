Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav Returns Against Mumbai Indians

Rishabh Pant, captain of Lucknow Super Giants, won the toss and decided to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL clash. Mayank Yadav, who hasn't played since India's 2024 T20I series, rejoined the squad, while Mumbai Indians made two changes, including debutant Corbin Bosch for Vignesh Puthur.

In a strategic move, Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, adding intrigue to the IPL match.

Notably, Mayank Yadav marked his return to the LSG lineup after a long hiatus since his last appearance in India's T20I campaign against Bangladesh in October 2024, replacing Shardul Thakur in the squad.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, made tactical adjustments by including Karn Sharma in place of Mitchell Santner and introducing debutant Corbin Bosch, instead of Vignesh Puthur, for this critical encounter.

