Rishabh Pant Leads Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav Returns Against Mumbai Indians

In a strategic move, Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, adding intrigue to the IPL match.

Notably, Mayank Yadav marked his return to the LSG lineup after a long hiatus since his last appearance in India's T20I campaign against Bangladesh in October 2024, replacing Shardul Thakur in the squad.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, made tactical adjustments by including Karn Sharma in place of Mitchell Santner and introducing debutant Corbin Bosch, instead of Vignesh Puthur, for this critical encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)