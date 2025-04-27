Left Menu

Rishabh Pant: A Leader with a Mission to Reignite IPL Glory

LSG captain Rishabh Pant faces challenges with his batting performance in the IPL. Despite the pressure of his hefty price tag, mentor Zaheer Khan commends his captaincy. The team remains hopeful for Pant's resurgence as they prepare to confront upcoming matches with renewed energy and strategic focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:12 IST
Rishabh Pant
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant has demonstrated commendable leadership abilities in the IPL, steering the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) through a challenging season. However, his struggle with the bat creates a concern for the team, with mentor Zaheer Khan urging focus rather than pressure on the cricketing star.

Pant, despite being the most expensive purchase in IPL history, has not lived up to expectations with the bat, registering low scores in several matches. His noteworthy performance, a 63 against Chennai Super Kings, stands out amid a series of single-digit scores, including a mere four against Mumbai Indians.

Zaheer Khan supports Pant, emphasizing his capability as a leader while expecting a batting resurgence. As the team utilizes a week's break to rejuvenate, LSG eyes an improved performance in their upcoming match against Punjab Kings, aiming to secure a playoff spot without relying on net run rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

