In a move that captivated Japanese baseball fans, Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani was awarded the National League's Most Valuable Player, receiving unanimous support from all 30 voters.

Outside Tokyo's railway stations, fans eagerly queued for newspaper extras, while TV broadcasts highlighted the MVP victory. The accomplishment generated national pride, with many lauding Ohtani's dual skills.

Celebrations extended to commemorative stamp sales, reflecting the widespread admiration for Ohtani's historic achievements this season as Japan continues to cheer on its baseball icon.

