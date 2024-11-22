India Falters at the Opening Test Against Australia
India struggled on the first day of the opening Test against Australia, getting all out for 150. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 41. Key wickets fell to Australian bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins. India's star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs.
India faced challenges on the first day of the opening Test against Australia, collapsing to a meager 150 all out at tea. The team, after opting to bat, lost six crucial wickets during the second session's 24.4 overs.
Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy stood out by top-scoring with 41 off 59 balls, while other key batters struggled to make an impact against Australia's formidable bowlers, including Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.
Notably, star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs, adding to the top-order woes, as the Australian bowling attack dominated the day's play, setting a challenging stage for India in the Test series ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
