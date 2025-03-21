Left Menu

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy Prepares for Virat Kohli Showdown

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy is eager to challenge Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 opener. Facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Chakravarthy highlights the thrill of competing against Kohli, drawing on confidence from his Champions Trophy performance. KKR aims to defend their title with a strong squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:49 IST
Varun Chakravarthy. (Photo: KKR Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the Indian Premier League 2025 season kicks off, all eyes are on the electrifying matchup between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. The focus is on the enticing face-off between KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy and RCB's star batter Virat Kohli.

In a pre-match press conference, Varun Chakravarthy was excited about the prospect of taking on Virat Kohli. He acknowledged Kohli's past performances against him, noting the Indian legend's cautious approach. Chakravarthy shared his confidence from his recent success in the ICC Champions Trophy, yet recognized the unique challenges the IPL brings.

Chakravarthy, known for his deceptive bowling, is keen on expanding his repertoire with new deliveries. Praising teammate Sunil Narine, he emphasized the importance of strategy and starting afresh each season. With a reinforced lineup featuring international stars like Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, KKR is set on defending their title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

