Cricket Australia Commemorates 10 Years Since Phillip Hughes' Tragic Passing

Cricket Australia has announced a series of events to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Phillip Hughes' untimely death. The initiatives include tributes during the second Test between India and Australia and the Sheffield Shield games. Hughes was a promising left-handed batsman and his passing is remembered globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:05 IST
Cricket Australia Commemorates 10 Years Since Phillip Hughes' Tragic Passing
national cricket stadium
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia has unveiled a set of memorial initiatives to mark a decade since the tragic passing of Phillip Hughes. A standout tribute will occur before the second Test against India at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, alongside other significant events.

The upcoming three Sheffield Shield matches will also honor Hughes as players don black armbands and flags are flown at half-mast. Hughes, a left-handed batsman with significant promise, lost his life in 2014 after a bouncer incident during a domestic game.

The commemorative efforts include the release of a documentary on Hughes, which will be aired before the second Test. Observances will also feature a moment of silence on the fourth day of all matches, symbolizing respect and reflection on Hughes' life and accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

