Rise of Shooting Stars: India's Unprecedented Olympic Success

Shooting has seen tremendous growth in India over the past decade, resulting in an unmatched depth of talent as highlighted by Abhinav Bindra. The Paris Olympics marked a new high for Indian shooters, with Manu Bhaker spearheading the team to secure three bronze medals, ending a 12-year Olympic medal drought.

Updated: 22-11-2024 17:25 IST
Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra attributed this success to strategic planning and the persistent evolution of the sport's ecosystem. He stressed the significance of attention to detail and maintaining momentum in future competitions to achieve continued success.

Though shooting was excluded from the 2026 Commonwealth Games for sustainability reasons, Bindra noted that this absence is not permanent. He remains optimistic about the sport's return and anticipates further successes from promising athletes like Manu Bhaker.

