Rise of Shooting Stars: India's Unprecedented Olympic Success

Shooting in India has soared in the last decade, creating an unmatched depth of talent and securing three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Led by Manu Bhaker, the Indian shooting contingent achieved its best medal haul despite a 12-year Olympic drought.

Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra attributed this success to strategic planning and the persistent evolution of the sport's ecosystem. He stressed the significance of attention to detail and maintaining momentum in future competitions to achieve continued success.

Though shooting was excluded from the 2026 Commonwealth Games for sustainability reasons, Bindra noted that this absence is not permanent. He remains optimistic about the sport's return and anticipates further successes from promising athletes like Manu Bhaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)