Nations League Showdown: European Football Giants Face Off

In a thrilling draw announced on Friday, European champion Spain is set to face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League. The football extravaganza will also see World Cup rivals France and Croatia lock horns once again, bringing back memories of the 2018 final.

Other headlining match-ups include Italy confronting Germany, while Portugal goes up against Denmark, promising an exciting football season. Spain, the defending Nations League champion, secured its spot after triumphing in last year's tournament.

Set for March 20 and 23, the two-leg quarter-finals will set the stage for a gripping Final Four mini-tournament. With matches taking place from June 4 to 8, the four semi-finalists will have to defer their start in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games until September.

(With inputs from agencies.)