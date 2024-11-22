Bangladesh Faces West Indies in Test Series Clash

Bangladesh won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl first in the opening Test match against the West Indies at North Sound. This decision comes after Bangladesh's recent 2-0 series defeat to South Africa, which included a heavy loss by an innings and 273 runs, all within three days.

The West Indies, on the other hand, is returning to Test cricket for the first time since August, when it experienced a narrow 1-0 series loss to South Africa. The team has selected a four-man pace attack in anticipation of the sunny conditions.

Bangladesh squad includes Zakir Hasan and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while the West Indies team is led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Both teams are eager to improve their standings and have equipped themselves with strategic lineups for this crucial encounter.

