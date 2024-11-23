France's Dominant Run Continues with Victory Over Argentina

France asserted their dominance once again, concluding their autumn nations series with a decisive 37-23 triumph over Argentina. This victory at Stade de France cements their perfect streak, following a narrow win against New Zealand.

Highlights included a penalty try and impressive contributions from Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Thomas Ramos was impeccable with his kicking, adding 15 points to the scoreboard.

Argentina pushed back with second-half efforts by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz but lacked the discipline to pose a constant threat. France, guided by Fabien Galthie, remains the only successful northern hemisphere team this series, setting sights on the forthcoming Six Nations.

