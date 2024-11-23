Left Menu

France's Dominant Run Continues with Victory Over Argentina

France achieved a commanding 37-23 victory over Argentina in their autumn nations series, marking their third consecutive win at Stade de France. With strong performances from key players and disciplined plays, France now heads into the Six Nations as favourites after sweeping their test matches this series.

Updated: 23-11-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 04:27 IST
France asserted their dominance once again, concluding their autumn nations series with a decisive 37-23 triumph over Argentina. This victory at Stade de France cements their perfect streak, following a narrow win against New Zealand.

Highlights included a penalty try and impressive contributions from Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Thomas Ramos was impeccable with his kicking, adding 15 points to the scoreboard.

Argentina pushed back with second-half efforts by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz but lacked the discipline to pose a constant threat. France, guided by Fabien Galthie, remains the only successful northern hemisphere team this series, setting sights on the forthcoming Six Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

