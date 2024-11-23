Left Menu

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France concluded their autumn nations series with a commanding 37-23 win over Argentina, marking their third test victory. Building upon their previous win against New Zealand, the French side, under Fabien Galthie, showed resilience and skill, positioning them as favorites for the upcoming Six Nations tournament.

In a dazzling display of rugby prowess, France secured a definitive 37-23 victory against Argentina, wrapping up their autumn nations series triumphantly. The match, held at Stade de France, highlighted the team's formidable form following their tight win over New Zealand just six days prior.

Led by coach Fabien Galthie, the team demonstrated relentless strength, with standout performances from players like Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Thomas Ramos's flawless kicking, adding 15 points, further solidified France's dominance. Despite Argentina's spirited attempt, featuring tries by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz, their efforts were hampered by discipline issues.

France's impressive string of victories positions them as favorites for the Six Nations starting on January 31. Coach Galthie expressed satisfaction with the team's progress and competition within the squad, eyeing their preparation leading up to the 2027 World Cup with an optimistic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

