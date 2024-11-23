Verstappen's Vegas Saga: Champion's Fate Hangs in Balance

Max Verstappen is in a precarious position as the Las Vegas Grand Prix looms, needing just three points to secure his fourth consecutive Formula 1 title. The surprise came during Thursday's practice, when his Red Bull car performed poorly due to a rear wing adjustment error.

Red Bull's technical error has left Verstappen's car slower than competitors McLaren and Mercedes, but the team believes the issue is resolved ahead of Friday's sessions. Despite previous setbacks, like the win from 17th in Brazil, doubts linger over Saturday night's race.

Lando Norris maintains optimism about future championships as he aims to close the gap on Verstappen. Meanwhile, McLaren vies with Ferrari for the coveted constructor title, worth $150 million. Ferrari is poised to perform well in the cooler conditions of Las Vegas, raising the stakes this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)