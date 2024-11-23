Fast Lanes and Break-Ins: A Week in Sports Drama
The sports world was buzzing with news this week including Formula One's George Russell setting the fastest time in Las Vegas, finalists for NWSL expansion, FBI warnings to NBA about thefts, Chase Elliott winning NASCAR's Most Popular Driver, and key player moves in MLB. Legal troubles and injury updates rounded up the exciting week of sports.
In a thrilling prelude to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, George Russell proved fastest on the track, clocking a decisive 1:33.570 lap, leaving Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz trailing. The anticipation mounts as Formula One fans await Friday's high-stakes qualifying event.
The cities of Cleveland, Denver, and Cincinnati are finalists for a new National Women's Soccer League team, with Caitlin Clark backing Cincinnati's bid. Commissioner Jessica Berman revealed this, as the league anticipates adding its 15th team, BOS Nation FC, in 2026.
A warning issued by the FBI highlights a surge in burglaries targeting NBA stars, believed to be linked to international theft rings. Recent victims reportedly include top athletes from both the NBA and NFL.
(With inputs from agencies.)
