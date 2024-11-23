Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer's Meteoric Rise: A Century That Sets the Stage

Shreyas Iyer showcased his stunning form in domestic cricket by scoring a quickfire 130* against Goa in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His performance follows a successful period, overcoming multiple setbacks, including India's loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and personal injuries.

23-11-2024
Shreyas Iyer. (File Photo/@ShreyasIyer15). Image Credit: ANI
In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer once again proved his exceptional form in domestic cricket. He hit a spectacular century during Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Goa at Hyderabad's Gymkhana Ground on Saturday. Iyer's unbeaten 130 came off merely 57 balls, featuring 11 boundaries and 10 towering sixes, propelling his team to a formidable total of 250/4.

Iyer's recent achievements mark a significant comeback after facing challenges such as India's defeat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, injuries, and being excluded from the BCCI central contract list. Despite these setbacks, he led Mumbai to victory in the 42nd Ranji Trophy, guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title in a decade, and has recently been in impeccable form in domestic matches.

Throughout the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Iyer has amassed 452 runs in four games, boasting an impressive average of 90.40, including two centuries. His remarkable run includes scoring 801 runs across nine matches since returning to domestic cricket. His last international appearance was during an ODI series against Sri Lanka in August, and he scored 38 runs in three innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

