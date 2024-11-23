Guwahati Wheel Warriors: The Final Showdown

The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, a significant event for the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers, is all set to electrify audiences this Sunday.

Taking place at the scenic PRP Valley, just 60 kilometers from Guwahati, the rally is a crucial qualifying round for aspiring national champions.

Approximately 80 competitors from Northeast India are expected to participate, making it a marquee event in the rally calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)