Guwahati Wheel Warriors: The Final Showdown

The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, an east zone round of the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship for two-wheelers, will take place in PRP Valley, Guwahati. It is a key event for securing national championship titles. The final round will occur in Pune in December 2024.

The NEMA Guwahati Sprint Rally, a significant event for the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship (INRSC) for two-wheelers, is all set to electrify audiences this Sunday.

Taking place at the scenic PRP Valley, just 60 kilometers from Guwahati, the rally is a crucial qualifying round for aspiring national champions.

Approximately 80 competitors from Northeast India are expected to participate, making it a marquee event in the rally calendar.

