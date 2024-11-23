Left Menu

Indian Openers Dominate: Unbeaten Streaks and Bowling Brilliance Shine in Test Match

India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, led India to 172 for no loss in their second innings, extending their lead to 218 runs against Australia in the first Test match. Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul was instrumental in dismissing Australia for 104, securing a first-innings lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The opening Test saw India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, unleash unbeaten half-centuries, propelling India to a commanding 172 for no loss by stumps on day two. Their prolific scoring placed India in a formidable position with a 218-run lead over Australia.

India's momentum was bolstered by a dominant bowling performance earlier in the day, dismissing Australia for a mere 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role, securing his 11th five-wicket haul as India gained a 46-run first-innings lead.

Despite an admirable 26 from tail-ender Mitchell Starc, Australia's collapse was swift, adding only 37 runs to their overnight score. Meanwhile, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana made notable contributions, sharing five wickets between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

