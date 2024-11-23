Indian Openers Dominate: Unbeaten Streaks and Bowling Brilliance Shine in Test Match

The opening Test saw India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, unleash unbeaten half-centuries, propelling India to a commanding 172 for no loss by stumps on day two. Their prolific scoring placed India in a formidable position with a 218-run lead over Australia.

India's momentum was bolstered by a dominant bowling performance earlier in the day, dismissing Australia for a mere 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role, securing his 11th five-wicket haul as India gained a 46-run first-innings lead.

Despite an admirable 26 from tail-ender Mitchell Starc, Australia's collapse was swift, adding only 37 runs to their overnight score. Meanwhile, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana made notable contributions, sharing five wickets between them.

