Indian Openers Dominate: Unbeaten Streaks and Bowling Brilliance Shine in Test Match
India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, led India to 172 for no loss in their second innings, extending their lead to 218 runs against Australia in the first Test match. Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul was instrumental in dismissing Australia for 104, securing a first-innings lead.
- Country:
- Australia
The opening Test saw India's openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, unleash unbeaten half-centuries, propelling India to a commanding 172 for no loss by stumps on day two. Their prolific scoring placed India in a formidable position with a 218-run lead over Australia.
India's momentum was bolstered by a dominant bowling performance earlier in the day, dismissing Australia for a mere 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role, securing his 11th five-wicket haul as India gained a 46-run first-innings lead.
Despite an admirable 26 from tail-ender Mitchell Starc, Australia's collapse was swift, adding only 37 runs to their overnight score. Meanwhile, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana made notable contributions, sharing five wickets between them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Australia
- Test match
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- KL Rahul
- Jasprit Bumrah
- cricket
- innings
- wickets
- lead
ALSO READ
Fearless: Mohinder Amarnath's Thrilling Memoir Set to Inspire Cricket Lovers
KL Rahul's Struggle on the Cricket Pitch: India's Woes Continue
BCCI's Intense Review: Unraveling India's Cricket Debacle
Sanju Samson's Double Delight: Consecutive T20 Centuries Light Up World Cricket
South Africa's Struggle: A Tense Cricket Match Breakdown