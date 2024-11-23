Left Menu

Historic Partnership: Jaiswal and Rahul Shine in Perth

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul crafted a historic opening partnership on Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Perth. Their unbeaten stand of 172 runs set a new record for visiting teams in Australia, propelling India to a strong position with a 218-run lead.

Updated: 23-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:22 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Australia

On a game-changing Day 2 of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivered a remarkable record-breaking performance against Australia. The duo's strategic partnership capitalized on favorable pitch conditions, enabling them to dominate the hosts and secure a vital 172-run unbeaten opening stand.

Throughout the day, Jaiswal and Rahul demonstrated impeccable cricketing acumen by shifting gears fluidly and maintaining a consistently high strike rate. Their relentless approach overwhelmed Australia's bowlers, resulting in a captivating sporting spectacle that saw India reach 172/0 by stumps.

This exceptional feat marked the first 150-plus opening stand in Australia by a visiting team since 2010 and a rare achievement outside the Ashes since 1986. The duo's composed innings, which spanned two consecutive sessions, has placed India in a commanding position with a 218-run lead, thanks to the partnership's impressive historical context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

