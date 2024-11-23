Ireland Dominates Fiji with Eight-Try Triumph at Aviva

In a remarkable display of rugby prowess, Ireland overwhelmed Fiji with a 52-17 victory at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, scoring eight tries. Debutant hooker Gus McCarthy added to the triumph, showcasing Ireland's depth. Despite earlier setbacks, Ireland capitalized on Fiji's indiscipline to dominate.

The hosts were handed the initiative as Fiji conceded 11 penalties in the first half. Ireland took full advantage, with scores from Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey, and Mack Hansen. An additional try from man-of-the-match Bundee Aki secured victory, promising a thrilling face-off against Australia next week.

Much of the pre-match focus was on 21-year-old Sam Prendergast, who mixed brilliance with indiscipline. His performance, marked by a yellow card and slick passes, showcased his potential to challenge for the number 10 jersey, alongside stellar contributions from his teammates against a struggling Fiji side.

