Coach Stajcic Calls Out Juan Mata's Agent Over 'Cowardly' Remarks

Alen Stajcic, the coach of Western Sydney Wanderers, has taken a hard stance against Juan Mata's agent, Fahid Ben Khalfallah, labeling his comments as 'cowardly'. Khalfallah criticized the limited playing time for Mata, a Spanish World Cup winner, sparking controversy within the A-League team.

The 36-year-old Mata started two out of five games since joining the Wanderers as a free agent and made a substitute appearance in their recent 4-2 defeat to Sydney FC. Stajcic suggested Khalfallah's remarks were unjustified and highlighted his own responsibility in team decisions over agents' interventions.

Despite the external opinions, Mata made a significant impact in the match against Sydney FC, assisting in a crucial goal. Coach Stajcic acknowledges Mata's talent and insists on focusing on his on-field contributions, while emphasizing team cohesion and discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)