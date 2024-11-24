Left Menu

Coach Stajcic Calls Out Juan Mata's Agent Over 'Cowardly' Remarks

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Alen Stajcic criticized Juan Mata's agent, Fahid Ben Khalfallah, for terming the lack of playing time for Mata as disrespectful. Stajcic countered by emphasizing the importance of team management over agents' opinions, referring to the comments as 'cowardly'. Mata contributes to the recent game despite the controversy.

Updated: 24-11-2024 12:00 IST
Alen Stajcic, the coach of Western Sydney Wanderers, has taken a hard stance against Juan Mata's agent, Fahid Ben Khalfallah, labeling his comments as 'cowardly'. Khalfallah criticized the limited playing time for Mata, a Spanish World Cup winner, sparking controversy within the A-League team.

The 36-year-old Mata started two out of five games since joining the Wanderers as a free agent and made a substitute appearance in their recent 4-2 defeat to Sydney FC. Stajcic suggested Khalfallah's remarks were unjustified and highlighted his own responsibility in team decisions over agents' interventions.

Despite the external opinions, Mata made a significant impact in the match against Sydney FC, assisting in a crucial goal. Coach Stajcic acknowledges Mata's talent and insists on focusing on his on-field contributions, while emphasizing team cohesion and discipline.

