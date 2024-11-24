India Dominates Day Three in Perth with Jaiswal's Heroics

In a compelling display of cricket in Perth, India achieved a formidable score of 359-5 by tea on the third day of the first test against Australia. The innings was headlined by an outstanding 161-run performance from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, assisted by Virat Kohli, who remains not out at 40 runs.

A well-deserved four-wicket second session provided temporary respite for the Australian team, tired after 84 exhausting overs. The only loss for India before the break came as KL Rahul was dismissed at 77. Post-lunch, Josh Hazlewood quickly made a breakthrough, capturing Devdutt Padikkal's wicket with a precision delivery, caught at second slip by Steven Smith.

Despite attempts by Australian bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, India's dominance continued as Jaiswal stylishly reached his 150 with a square drive. Australia briefly celebrated as they gathered three wickets within a short span, but with Kohli and Sundar at the crease, India's lead appears increasingly insurmountable.

