Bumrah Leads India to Perth Triumph, Says Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev praised Jasprit Bumrah's leadership and bowling efforts as India takes a lead in the Perth Test against Australia. Bumrah's performance, including a five-wicket haul, has drawn comparisons with Kapil's own achievements. Dev highlights India's strong comeback after a series loss to New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:13 IST
On Sunday, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional performance and leadership in the ongoing Perth Test against Australia.

Bumrah, serving as the stand-in captain, led India to a crucial first innings lead with a remarkable bowling performance, claiming 5 for 30 and drawing comparison with Kapil Dev for the highest five-wicket hauls in SENA countries.

Kapil praised the Indian team's turnaround after their defeat by New Zealand, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and highlighting individual contributions from players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

