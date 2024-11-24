Left Menu

India Sets Australia a Record Victory Challenge in Perth

India declared their second innings closed at 487-6 on day three of the first test against Australia in Perth. The visitors set a massive target of 534 runs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring 161 and Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten at 100. Nathan Lyon took two wickets for Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:51 IST
In a dramatic display of cricket prowess, India declared their second innings at 487-6, closing late on the third day of the first test in Perth this Sunday. This strategic move sets a formidable victory target of 534 runs for Australia.

Leading India's batting charge, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an impressive 161 runs. Adding to the momentum, cricket superstar Virat Kohli contributed an unbeaten 100 runs, showcasing his consistent form.

Australia's bowling effort saw Nathan Lyon as the standout performer, taking 2 wickets for 96 runs in 39 overs, though the host team now faces the daunting task of chasing down a record total to secure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

