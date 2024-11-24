Arshdeep Singh's Record-Breaking IPL Auction Bid

In a groundbreaking IPL auction, left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh fetched a massive Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings using the Right to Match card. This followed fierce competition from Chennai Super Kings, who initially placed the opening bid.

As the auction unfolded, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore. These transactions highlight the competitive nature and high stakes surrounding the IPL auctions.

The event marks the second time such an auction has occurred outside of India, following last year's event in Dubai, continuing the league's international expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)