Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh's Record-Breaking IPL Auction Bid

Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm seamer, secured a remarkable Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings during the IPL mega auction. The intense bidding involved Chennai Super Kings, but Punjab Kings retained their player using the Right to Match card. This marks another historic auction held outside India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:10 IST
Arshdeep Singh's Record-Breaking IPL Auction Bid
Arshdeep Singh
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a groundbreaking IPL auction, left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh fetched a massive Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings using the Right to Match card. This followed fierce competition from Chennai Super Kings, who initially placed the opening bid.

As the auction unfolded, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore. These transactions highlight the competitive nature and high stakes surrounding the IPL auctions.

The event marks the second time such an auction has occurred outside of India, following last year's event in Dubai, continuing the league's international expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024