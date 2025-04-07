Left Menu

Sai Kishore: The Unsung Hero of Gujarat Titans' Spin Arsenal

Ambati Rayudu lauds R Sai Kishore of Gujarat Titans, highlighting his impactful performance and exceptional skills. With his dedication and adaptability in bowling, Sai Kishore stands out as one of IPL 2025's top-performing spinners. His consistent improvement and hard work have positioned him as a potential asset for the Indian team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:57 IST
Ambati Rayudu (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu has expressed high praise for Gujarat Titans' left-arm spinner, R Sai Kishore, deeming him "as good as anyone" in the current Indian team lineup. Sai Kishore's exceptional performance in the IPL 2025 has not gone unnoticed, emerging as GT's second-highest wicket-taker and ranking second among all spinners in the tournament with eight wickets in just four matches and an economy rate of 7.06.

Rayudu, reflecting on their time together at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), commended Sai Kishore's unwavering dedication and continuous improvement. "His work ethic is unparalleled; he would outwork others in the nets, and I believe he deserves a spot in the Indian side considering his skill level matches that of the current team," Rayudu asserted according to ESPNcricinfo.

Sai Kishore's approach to bowling is marked by his meticulous attention to feedback and adaptability. His knack for altering his delivery based on each batsman's strengths sets him apart from his peers, who often rely on a singular line and length. In a crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his strategic bowling dismantled key players Klaasen and Nitish, underscoring his pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' success. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

