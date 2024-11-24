Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: Record-Breaking IPL Signing

Shreyas Iyer became the most expensive player in IPL history as the Punjab Kings acquired him for Rs 26.75 crore. This surpassed the previous record set by Australian bowler Mitchell Starc. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada were also major acquisitions during this year's IPL mega auction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:28 IST
Shreyas Iyer: Record-Breaking IPL Signing
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a first for IPL history, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer shattered records as the tournament's most expensive player, sold to Punjab Kings for an astonishing Rs 26.75 crore. This transaction overshadowed the previous high set by Australian Mitchell Starc, previously bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh's impressive performances didn't go unnoticed, securing a whopping Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings through a Right to Match card. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was also among the sought-after players, picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore.

Begun at a base price of Rs two crore, Iyer saw aggressive bidding, with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings dueling for his acquisition. This year's auction, held outside India for the second consecutive year, again underscored the global nature of the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024