Shreyas Iyer: Record-Breaking IPL Signing

In a first for IPL history, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer shattered records as the tournament's most expensive player, sold to Punjab Kings for an astonishing Rs 26.75 crore. This transaction overshadowed the previous high set by Australian Mitchell Starc, previously bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh's impressive performances didn't go unnoticed, securing a whopping Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings through a Right to Match card. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was also among the sought-after players, picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10.75 crore.

Begun at a base price of Rs two crore, Iyer saw aggressive bidding, with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings dueling for his acquisition. This year's auction, held outside India for the second consecutive year, again underscored the global nature of the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)