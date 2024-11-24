Left Menu

Rugby Electrifies Juventus Stadium in Historic Match

Italy hosted its first rugby match at Juventus Stadium, creating an intense atmosphere cheered by lively fans. Despite losing to the All Blacks, the match was memorable for its passionate crowd and dynamic plays. This venue will host more games over the next two years.

Updated: 24-11-2024 20:32 IST
Rugby Electrifies Juventus Stadium in Historic Match
Italy had its historic rugby debut at the iconic Juventus Stadium on Saturday amidst an electrifying atmosphere, despite the team's defeat by the All Blacks. Both sides lauded the passionate crowd that packed the venue, creating an energetic and supportive ambiance throughout the match.

Interim captain Juan Ignacio Brex highlighted the unique experience, contrasting it with the Stadio Olimpico, while appreciating the tangible connection with the fans due to the stadium's intimate setup. The stadium, though smaller than the Olimpico, compensated with a dense, involved crowd that played a crucial role in the play day experience.

Noteworthy moments included Monty Ioane's crowd-cheering tackle and Tommaso Menoncello's late try. After this successful engagement, the venue is set to feature rugby matches over the coming years, a move met with enthusiasm by the Italian Rugby Federation and fans alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

