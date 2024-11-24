Sikandar Raza Sparks Zimbabwe to Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan

Sikandar Raza's all-round brilliance powered Zimbabwe to an 80-run triumph over Pakistan in the rain-laden first ODI. Raza's crucial 39-run innings, combined with Richard Ngarava's top score of 48, propelled Zimbabwe out of a precarious 125-7 to a respectable 205 all out.

In challenging overcast conditions, Raza's bowling prowess saw him take two wickets for just seven runs in one over, leaving Pakistan struggling at 60-6 in 21 overs. The inclement weather then put an end to proceedings, gifting Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the series.

Facing a revamped Pakistan side, who rested key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zimbabwe capitalized fully. Despite the initial resistance from Pakistan's debutant bowlers, they seized the opportunity to secure a vital victory.

