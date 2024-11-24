Sikandar Raza Sparks Zimbabwe to Thrilling Victory Over Pakistan
All-rounder Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe to an 80-run win against Pakistan in the first ODI. Raza's 39 runs helped lift Zimbabwe from 125-7 to 205. Raza also took 2-7 as Pakistan limped to 60-6 in 21 overs before rain halted play, giving Zimbabwe a 1-0 series lead.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza's all-round brilliance powered Zimbabwe to an 80-run triumph over Pakistan in the rain-laden first ODI. Raza's crucial 39-run innings, combined with Richard Ngarava's top score of 48, propelled Zimbabwe out of a precarious 125-7 to a respectable 205 all out.
In challenging overcast conditions, Raza's bowling prowess saw him take two wickets for just seven runs in one over, leaving Pakistan struggling at 60-6 in 21 overs. The inclement weather then put an end to proceedings, gifting Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead in the series.
Facing a revamped Pakistan side, who rested key players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zimbabwe capitalized fully. Despite the initial resistance from Pakistan's debutant bowlers, they seized the opportunity to secure a vital victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikandar Raza
- Zimbabwe
- Pakistan
- ODI
- cricket
- Richard Ngarava
- win
- DLS method
- cricket series
- spinners
ALSO READ
People of Haryana foiled conspiracy of Congress by following the 'Ek hai to safe hai' mantra: PM Modi at poll rally in Akola.
Pakistan Lowers Winter Electricity Tariffs to Drive Demand and Industry Growth
Maha Vikas Aghadi will win Maharashtra assembly polls with full majority and our opponents will not be able to divide us: Kharge in Nagpur.
Vice President Urges End to 'Demonising' Institutions Amid Growing Concerns
Congress people showing red book labelled 'Constitution of India' with blank pages inside: PM Modi at election rally in Nanded.