Verstappen's Vegas Victory: Fourth F1 Title Lights Up the Night

In a dazzling display in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive Formula One championship. Despite finishing fifth in the race, Verstappen's performance was enough to outpace rival Lando Norris, sealing the title with two races still remaining.

Meanwhile, rumors swirl around Inter Miami with reports suggesting Javier Mascherano will take the helm as the team's new coach. Mascherano, 40, previously played alongside Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona.

In women's soccer, the Orlando Pride made history by winning their maiden NWSL title, powered by a stellar performance from Barbra Banda, who managed to score the winning goal in a tightly contested match against the Washington Spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)