Verstappen's Vegas Victory: Fourth F1 Title Lights Up the Night
Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One title in Las Vegas, as the Red Bull driver solidified his dominance with two races to spare. In other sports news, Inter Miami is reportedly hiring Javier Mascherano as head coach, and Orlando Pride claimed their first NWSL Championship title.
In a dazzling display in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive Formula One championship. Despite finishing fifth in the race, Verstappen's performance was enough to outpace rival Lando Norris, sealing the title with two races still remaining.
Meanwhile, rumors swirl around Inter Miami with reports suggesting Javier Mascherano will take the helm as the team's new coach. Mascherano, 40, previously played alongside Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona.
In women's soccer, the Orlando Pride made history by winning their maiden NWSL title, powered by a stellar performance from Barbra Banda, who managed to score the winning goal in a tightly contested match against the Washington Spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
