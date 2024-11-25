Sinner Leads Italy to Consecutive Davis Cup Triumph

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner delivered a remarkable performance near season's end, leading Italy to their second consecutive Davis Cup title. The victory was secured with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands in Malaga, Spain.

Sinner, ranked world number one, clinched the final rubber with a commanding 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Tallon Griekspoor, following Matteo Berrettini's triumph against Botic van de Zandschulp, winning 6-4 6-2. This victory marks Italy's third triumph in the elite men's team competition, following successes in 1976 and last year.

Just a week after winning the ATP Finals title, Sinner further solidified his season by capturing two Grand Slam titles earlier in the year. The Dutch team, led by Paul Haarhuis, was attempting to secure their first Davis Cup title in 104 years but was ultimately outperformed by Italy's top players.

