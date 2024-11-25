Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Swift Return: Aiming for Victory in Australia

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma, after a paternity break, quickly returned to practice in Perth. The team, led by Jasprit Bumrah, is advancing towards a Test victory over Australia. Sharma is preparing for a Day/Night game in Canberra, crucial for the upcoming Adelaide Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:44 IST
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma wasted no time getting back into action upon arriving in Perth, immediately hitting the nets. Under the interim leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, the team is making strides towards a significant victory over Australia in the opening Test match.

Sharma, returning from a paternity break, was seen at the nets Monday, facing bowlers like Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, and Mukesh Kumar. His arrival on Sunday evening marked a notable boost for the squad as they gear up for impending challenges.

The Indian team is scheduled to travel to Canberra on Wednesday for a two-day tour game starting November 30, acting as a preparatory exercise for the second Test in Adelaide. This match, played under 'Pink Ball' Day/Night conditions, is crucial for acclimating to unique twilight hour challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

