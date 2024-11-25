India Eyes Historic Victory in Perth
India is nearing a remarkable victory in Perth, as they reduced Australia to 227 for eight by tea on day four of the opening Test. Despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia's batting lineup largely underperformed. Key performances by Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah pressured the hosts.
- Country:
- Australia
India is on the brink of a famous win in Perth, having reduced Australia to 227 for eight at tea on the fourth day of the first Test. Australia's batsmen struggled, with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh providing resistance in an otherwise lackluster performance.
Head top-scored with 89, while Marsh contributed 47 as the duo attempted to steer Australia to a more competitive total. However, their efforts were not enough to stave off the determined Indian bowling attack.
Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were particularly impressive, sharing crucial wickets and applying consistent pressure that kept the hosts from gathering momentum. Australia's woes were compounded by lack of significant partnerships except for a brief stand between Head and Marsh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ricky Ponting Backs Jasprit Bumrah for Captaincy Under Pressure
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Bowler Against All Odds: Jasprit Bumrah's Australian Challenge
Usman Khawaja Highlights India's Pace Arsenal Beyond Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Shines in Perth Test as India Dominates Day One