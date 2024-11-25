Left Menu

India Eyes Historic Victory in Perth

India is nearing a remarkable victory in Perth, as they reduced Australia to 227 for eight by tea on day four of the opening Test. Despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, Australia's batting lineup largely underperformed. Key performances by Indian bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah pressured the hosts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:44 IST
India Eyes Historic Victory in Perth
Head top-scored with 89, while Marsh contributed 47 as the duo attempted to steer Australia to a more competitive total. However, their efforts were not enough to stave off the determined Indian bowling attack.

Head top-scored with 89, while Marsh contributed 47 as the duo attempted to steer Australia to a more competitive total. However, their efforts were not enough to stave off the determined Indian bowling attack.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were particularly impressive, sharing crucial wickets and applying consistent pressure that kept the hosts from gathering momentum. Australia's woes were compounded by lack of significant partnerships except for a brief stand between Head and Marsh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

