India Eyes Historic Victory in Perth

India is on the brink of a famous win in Perth, having reduced Australia to 227 for eight at tea on the fourth day of the first Test. Australia's batsmen struggled, with Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh providing resistance in an otherwise lackluster performance.

Head top-scored with 89, while Marsh contributed 47 as the duo attempted to steer Australia to a more competitive total. However, their efforts were not enough to stave off the determined Indian bowling attack.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were particularly impressive, sharing crucial wickets and applying consistent pressure that kept the hosts from gathering momentum. Australia's woes were compounded by lack of significant partnerships except for a brief stand between Head and Marsh.

(With inputs from agencies.)