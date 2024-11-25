Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key Acquisitions and Strategic Setbacks
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori expressed excitement over securing Ishan Kishan for Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL auction, despite losing T Natarajan to Delhi Capitals. SRH acquired eight players, including Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel, but struggled to balance the setback of not retaining Natarajan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori expressed enthusiasm for acquiring Ishan Kishan on the first day of the IPL mega auction, describing the purchase as a crucial move for the team. Kishan, known for his time with Mumbai Indians, was bought for Rs 11.25 crore.
Despite the excitement, Vettori acknowledged the setback of losing T Natarajan to Delhi Capitals. While SRH managed to secure eight players, including pacers Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel, Vettori stressed that Natarajan's absence would be hard to compensate.
SRH retained five key players pre-auction, including skipper Pat Cummins. Vettori confirmed Cummins' involvement in squad strategy, stressing the focus on players with IPL experience who would add significant value in the upcoming season.
