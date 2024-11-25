Left Menu

India's Triumph: Climbing to the Top of Test Cricket

India reclaimed the top spot in the World Test Championship after a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in Perth. Despite missing key players, India outperformed expectations with notable contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, marking a successful start to the series.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul celebrating (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

India ascended to the pinnacle of the World Test Championship standings with a monumental 295-run triumph over Australia in Perth, marking a significant start in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. In a display of determination, the visitors overcame challenging conditions to take a 1-0 lead in the series on Monday.

With this victory, India edged past Australia to reclaim the top position in the WTC with a 61.11 point percentage from 15 matches, consisting of nine wins and five losses. Conversely, Australia slipped to second place with a 57.69 point percentage out of 13 matches, with eight victories and four defeats under their belt.

Captain Jasprit Bumrah led India to this notable success despite the absence of star players like Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami. His strategic decision to bat first, coupled with exceptional bowling performances, was pivotal in India's impressive performance on Australia's turf, following a previous triumph in 2018 at Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

