Jasprit Bumrah's Maiden Victory as Stand-In Captain
India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led his team to a remarkable 295-run victory in the opening test against Australia. His leadership and a stellar performance by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli proved decisive. This remarkable win boosts the young squad's confidence as they prepare for future challenges.
- Country:
- Australia
Jasprit Bumrah, filling in as India's captain, commended his youthful team for demonstrating resilience under pressure, guiding them to a memorable victory in the first test against Australia on Monday.
Despite being dismissed for 150 in their initial innings, India, led by Bumrah, limited Australia to 104 and then declared at a formidable 487-6, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's standout performances.
Bumrah's eight-wicket contribution was pivotal in securing a 295-run triumph. As the team moves toward the second test in Adelaide, this win builds a foundation of confidence amid the absence of regular leader Rohit Sharma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in Perth Test if Rohit Sharma is not available: Gambhir.
Bumrah Set to Lead India Against Australia Amidst Rohit Sharma's Uncertainty
KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are options for opening if Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test against Australia: Gautam Gambhir.
Anirudha Srikkanth Lauds Virat Kohli's Stellar Test Captaincy
Virat Kohli: The Make-or-Break Battle Down Under