Jasprit Bumrah's Maiden Victory as Stand-In Captain

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led his team to a remarkable 295-run victory in the opening test against Australia. His leadership and a stellar performance by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli proved decisive. This remarkable win boosts the young squad's confidence as they prepare for future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:20 IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Maiden Victory as Stand-In Captain
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
Jasprit Bumrah, filling in as India's captain, commended his youthful team for demonstrating resilience under pressure, guiding them to a memorable victory in the first test against Australia on Monday.

Despite being dismissed for 150 in their initial innings, India, led by Bumrah, limited Australia to 104 and then declared at a formidable 487-6, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's standout performances.

Bumrah's eight-wicket contribution was pivotal in securing a 295-run triumph. As the team moves toward the second test in Adelaide, this win builds a foundation of confidence amid the absence of regular leader Rohit Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

