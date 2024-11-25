Left Menu

Bumrah Leads India to Historic Victory in Australia

Jasprit Bumrah captained the Indian cricket team to a remarkable victory in the opening Test against Australia, winning by 295 runs. His leadership and performance, including a match-haul of 8/72, as well as contributions from teammates, highlighted India's resilience and skill in pursuing the mammoth target of 534 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:25 IST
Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded a dynamic Indian cricket team to an extraordinary Test win on Australian soil, with a decisive 295-run victory marking a golden chapter in the nation's cricket history.

The stand-in captain showcased exemplary leadership, claiming 8 dismissals for 72 runs as India bowled out Australia for 238, who were chasing 534, on the fourth afternoon of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

This emphatic win propelled India back to the top of the World Test Championship standings. Despite losing key players, Bumrah's leadership and the team's resilience ensured a 1-0 lead in the five-Test series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

