Sebastian Coe's Strategic India Visit Amidst IOC Presidential Campaign

World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe, is on a mission in New Delhi, where he held "informal" meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. These talks are part of what is perceived as an effort to garner support for his candidacy for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Presidency.

Coe, a legendary former middle-distance runner, received a warm welcome from Athletics Federation of India head Adille Sumariwalla. His Indian lineage, through his grandfather, further underscores the significance of his visit, which also aligns with India's letter of intent to host the 2036 Olympics.

In Mumbai, Coe will conclude his Indian tour with commercial discussions with Tata Communications. This follows Tata's recent designation as the host broadcaster for the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest, enhancing this pivotal visit as India presses forward with plans for future global sporting events.

