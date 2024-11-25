Left Menu

India's Spectacular Comeback: Crushing Victory Over Australia in Perth Test

India achieved a resounding 295-run victory over Australia in the first test at Perth Stadium, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah dazzled with exceptional bowling, while Virat Kohli returned to form with a century. Australia faces challenges ahead of the second test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:13 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

India demonstrated remarkable resilience as they transformed a precarious beginning into a commanding 295-run triumph over Australia in the first test at Perth Stadium. This victory marks an emphatic statement for the rest of the series and affirms their exceptional form.

Jasprit Bumrah, acting as captain for India, delivered sterling performances with the ball, securing figures of 3-42 and earlier 5-30, earning him the player-of-the-match accolade. India clinched the win inside four days, setting the tone for the series with a 1-0 lead in the five-game face-off.

Australia, currently without a series victory against India in their last four attempts, faces pressure ahead of the day-night test in Adelaide after being outperformed. Standout performances included Yashasvi Jaiswal’s blistering innings of 161 and a century from seasoned batsman Virat Kohli. Despite initial setbacks, India’s batting and bowling prowess overwhelmed Australia, leaving them to rethink strategies for the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

