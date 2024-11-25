Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah: A Historic Win and a Proud Father's Story

Jasprit Bumrah celebrated India's historic win over Australia in Perth as both a cricketer and a father. Leading the team to victory, Bumrah expressed delight at achieving his first win as captain and anticipated sharing stories with his young son about this significant match in the future.

Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:37 IST
Jasprit Bumrah: A Historic Win and a Proud Father's Story
In a remarkable display of both athletic prowess and personal pride, Jasprit Bumrah guided India to a historic victory over Australia in Perth. The victory, marked by a 295-run triumph at the Optus Stadium, held special significance for Bumrah, who captained the team in place of the absentee Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah, whose family witnessed the success firsthand, expressed a personal joy, noting that his young son was present for the memorable win. "This is a special win, first win as a captain, very happy with that," said Bumrah, smiling as he anticipated recounting the event to his son in years to come.

Reflecting on the match, Bumrah emphasized the resilience of the Indian team, particularly praising the efforts of the bowlers and the batting lineup despite early setbacks. He relished the Perth pitch's conditions and hoped for similar challenges throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

