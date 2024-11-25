Left Menu

India's Olympic Ambitions: A Potential Host for 2036 Games

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe praises India's sports fervor, discussing the potential for Delhi to host the 2036 Olympics. During a visit, Coe met with PM Modi and Union Sports Minister, emphasizing India's preparedness and burgeoning athletics scene. He's also a likely candidate for the IOC presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:40 IST
Sebastian Coe (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has expressed admiration for India's deep-rooted enthusiasm for sports, raising hopes that the nation may one day host the prestigious Olympic Games. Coe's comments came during the 141st International Olympic Committee session last November, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced the country's commitment to hosting the Olympics in 2036, vowing to leave 'no stone unturned' in preparations.

During his recent visit to India, Coe engaged in discussions with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and praised the nation's efforts to foster athletic excellence from grassroots levels. Meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Coe described the encounter as highly honorable, acknowledging India's rapidly advancing athletics scene and PM Modi's supportive role in this progression.

Coe, a leading candidate for the upcoming vacancy of International Olympic Committee President, downplayed speculation that his visit was aimed at securing support for his candidacy. Instead, he emphasized his intent to spend quality time with colleagues from the Indian Athletics Federation during his engaging and productive tour of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

