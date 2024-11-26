Teen Cricket Sensation: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks IPL Record

In a historic event, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old cricket prodigy from Bihar, became the youngest player ever acquired at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Odisha Royals secured his promising cricketing talent for a staggering Rs 1.10 crore, marking a new milestone in his burgeoning career.

Suryavanshi's journey from the small town of Samastipur in Bihar to the IPL auction is a testament to perseverance and family support. His father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, expressed profound gratitude for the role ESPNquences played by Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari, despite financial hardships.

The BCA President, Rakesh Tiwari, praised Vaibhav, expressing certainty in his potential to excel and make the nation proud. As recognition for his talent grows, Vaibhav is preparing to represent India in the Under-19 Asia Cup after earning a spot in the squad earlier this month.

