Gautam Gambhir's Emergency Return: Impact on India's Pink Ball Preparations

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has returned to India due to a personal emergency. Although he will miss the warm-up game in Canberra starting November 30, he plans to rejoin the team in Adelaide before the Pink Ball Test on December 6. The Indian team prepares with a two-day match against PMXI.

Updated: 26-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:33 IST
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's head cricket coach, Gautam Gambhir, has returned to India with his family due to a personal emergency, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming pink ball warm-up match in Canberra, set to begin on November 30.

Despite his absence from the warm-up match, Gambhir is expected to rejoin the squad in Adelaide before the 'Pink Ball Test' scheduled from December 6. A BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Gambhir sought and received permission from the BCCI to address personal matters back home.

The Indian cricket team will head to Canberra on November 27 for an official reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two-day match serves as valuable preparation, allowing players like pacemaker Scott Boland and others to gain practice in live conditions, though it will not have official match status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

