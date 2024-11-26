Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's Sudden Departure: Impact on India's Tour Preparation

Gautam Gambhir, India's head coach, has flown back to India due to a personal emergency, missing the team's warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI. The absence might affect preparations for the day-night Test against Australia. He plans to return by the second Test starting December 6 in Adelaide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 26-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:11 IST
Gautam Gambhir's Sudden Departure: Impact on India's Tour Preparation
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned home amid a personal emergency, raising concerns over team preparations for the upcoming Test series against Australia. His absence from the two-day pink ball warm-up match scheduled in Canberra could impact team strategies and player assessments.

Gambhir, who departed early Tuesday morning, is expected back in Adelaide before the second Test, beginning December 6. The Indian squad will proceed to Canberra on Wednesday for a significant practice game ahead of the day-night fixture, which will utilize the pink Kookaburra ball.

The warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI, captained by all-rounder Jack Edwards, features a youthful squad complemented by internationals like Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw. Despite the unofficial nature of the match, it serves as important groundwork for the visiting side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024