Gautam Gambhir's Sudden Departure: Impact on India's Tour Preparation

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned home amid a personal emergency, raising concerns over team preparations for the upcoming Test series against Australia. His absence from the two-day pink ball warm-up match scheduled in Canberra could impact team strategies and player assessments.

Gambhir, who departed early Tuesday morning, is expected back in Adelaide before the second Test, beginning December 6. The Indian squad will proceed to Canberra on Wednesday for a significant practice game ahead of the day-night fixture, which will utilize the pink Kookaburra ball.

The warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI, captained by all-rounder Jack Edwards, features a youthful squad complemented by internationals like Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw. Despite the unofficial nature of the match, it serves as important groundwork for the visiting side.

