Taiwan Celebrates Baseball Triumph Amid Political Tensions

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te praised the national baseball team for their international victory in Japan. Competing as 'Chinese Taipei,' the team's success has bolstered national pride. The win spurred a public celebration, underscoring tensions with China over Taiwan's global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:29 IST
Lai Ching-te Image Credit: Wikipidea

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te celebrated with excitement on Tuesday as he honored the island's baseball team for their remarkable victory at an international championship in Japan. This rare sporting success has ushered in a wave of Taiwanese pride.

While Taiwan participates in global sports under the name "Chinese Taipei" to sidestep Beijing's political objections, the president and Taiwanese citizens hold deep pride in representing "Team Taiwan." The team's triumphant return was marked by a lively ticker tape parade in Taipei, with members donning black hoodies emblazoned with "Taiwan."

President Lai, sharing the same supportive attire, hailed the players as "the light of Taiwan." Team captain Chen Chieh-hsien, having led the final match victory over Japan, poignantly gestured to the blank space on his jersey where the country's name should be. This gesture of defiance against China's constraints quickly went viral, symbolizing Taiwan's struggle for recognition on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

