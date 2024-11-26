India Eyes Glory at Junior Asia Cup 2024 Opener

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team is poised to launch its Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign with an opening match against Thailand in Muscat, Oman. As the tournament begins today, India is set in Pool A alongside formidable opponents Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand.

The continental tournament runs until December 4 and features 10 teams split into two pools, with Pool B comprising competitors like Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China. Historically dominant, India has claimed the Junior Asia Cup title four times, in 2004, 2008, 2015, and most recently in 2023.

Captain Amir Ali and Vice-Captain Rohit, who were part of last year's victorious team, are leading India's quest for back-to-back titles. Their campaign kicks off against Thailand, followed by group matches against Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Korea. The team must finish in the top two of their pool to secure a semi-final berth.

Having built momentum with a third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, India is determined to maintain their strong performance with head coach PR Sreejesh at the helm. Both leaders, Captain Ali and Vice-Captain Rohit, emphasize the team's readiness and commitment to success, aiming for nothing short of triumph and making the nation proud.

